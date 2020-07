Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

SPACIOUS END UNIT, clean and move-in ready describes this charming over-sized 3 bedroom/2.5 bath two level town home unit located in Biscayne Bay. Your new home features all appliances, carpeting, tile flooring, fixtures and window treatments, plenty of closet space and natural lighting, walk out patio with sliding doors and a one car garage. This stress free property awaits your comfort and presence