1478 East 15th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206 Fairfield
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This is a 3 bedroom 1 bath house that has hard wood floors. It has central heat and air and stove and fridge also. It has washer and dryer hook ups. The living room is a good size and can almost fit any size furniture in it.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1478 East 15th Street have any available units?
1478 East 15th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.