14671 Silver Glen Drive East

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 Bedroom 3 bath home in Bartram Springs. Formal living room . Formal dining room. Sitting room . Eat in kitchen with solid surface countertops and walk in pantry . His and her sinks , His and her walk in closets. Garden tub.

Available to move in first week of October. Tenant placement , owner to manage after move in.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,850, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.