Jacksonville, FL
14671 Silver Glen Drive East
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14671 Silver Glen Drive East

14671 Silver Glen Dr E · No Longer Available
Location

14671 Silver Glen Dr E, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Bedroom 3 bath home in Bartram Springs. Formal living room . Formal dining room. Sitting room . Eat in kitchen with solid surface countertops and walk in pantry . His and her sinks , His and her walk in closets. Garden tub.
Available to move in first week of October. Tenant placement , owner to manage after move in.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,850, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14671 Silver Glen Drive East have any available units?
14671 Silver Glen Drive East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 14671 Silver Glen Drive East currently offering any rent specials?
14671 Silver Glen Drive East isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14671 Silver Glen Drive East pet-friendly?
Yes, 14671 Silver Glen Drive East is pet friendly.
Does 14671 Silver Glen Drive East offer parking?
No, 14671 Silver Glen Drive East does not offer parking.
Does 14671 Silver Glen Drive East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14671 Silver Glen Drive East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14671 Silver Glen Drive East have a pool?
No, 14671 Silver Glen Drive East does not have a pool.
Does 14671 Silver Glen Drive East have accessible units?
No, 14671 Silver Glen Drive East does not have accessible units.
Does 14671 Silver Glen Drive East have units with dishwashers?
No, 14671 Silver Glen Drive East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14671 Silver Glen Drive East have units with air conditioning?
No, 14671 Silver Glen Drive East does not have units with air conditioning.
