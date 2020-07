Amenities

in unit laundry garage media room

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage media room

Newly built 4/3! Large bedroom and bathroom upstairs. Downstairs Master suite and 2 other bedrooms with retreat area separating the bedrooms. Large open kitchen, eating area and large family room. Washer and Dryer included. 2 car garage with sprinkler system, security system. New shopping center near by with the best theater in town. Easy to get to the Navy Base, I-295 and Arlington Fwy.