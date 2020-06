Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry

Welcome to 1457 Union Street! This home has been newly renovated and is professionally managed. Throughout the home, you will find hardwood flooring and tile while there's no carpet in this house at all. Home has ceiling fans and kitchen comes with fridge and electric stove. This house comes with central heat and air fresh paint and flooring, nice kitchen and baths and washer/dryer connections and has a fenced in yard. We gladly accept Section 8