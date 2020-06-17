14519 Cherry Lake Dr E

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly gym pool

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed online portal pet friendly sauna

Gorgeous 5 bedroom home in Bartram Springs! - **AVAILABLE NOW**



Stunning 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom home in the well sought out community of Bartram Springs! Bartram Springs offers its residents 5 -star amenities! Large swimming pools with slide, children's wading pool, athletic fields, saunas fitness center and clubhouse! This home is conveniently located right across the street from these lavish amenities! This spacious home boasts over 3,300 sq. ft. of living space! Upon entering the home you have a separate formal dining and living room. This home has two fireplaces. Nice open kitchen with food prep island. Cool gray paint tones throughout, coupled with gorgeous laminate wood flooring! The master bedroom is large and features beautiful tray ceiling and private entry to the covered patio. Master bathroom has large walk-in corner shower, garden tub and dual sinks! There is a 5th bedroom with private bathroom located upstairs! Enjoy your evenings on the covered patio overlooking the lake! This one is a must see! Please call to schedule a showing today!



Tenant is responsible for lawncare.

Washer/Dryer connections only.



Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease.



Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



(RLNE4478763)