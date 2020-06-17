All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 14519 Cherry Lake Dr E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
14519 Cherry Lake Dr E
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14519 Cherry Lake Dr E

14519 Cherry Lake Dr E · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

14519 Cherry Lake Dr E, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
online portal
pet friendly
sauna
Gorgeous 5 bedroom home in Bartram Springs! - **AVAILABLE NOW**

Stunning 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom home in the well sought out community of Bartram Springs! Bartram Springs offers its residents 5 -star amenities! Large swimming pools with slide, children's wading pool, athletic fields, saunas fitness center and clubhouse! This home is conveniently located right across the street from these lavish amenities! This spacious home boasts over 3,300 sq. ft. of living space! Upon entering the home you have a separate formal dining and living room. This home has two fireplaces. Nice open kitchen with food prep island. Cool gray paint tones throughout, coupled with gorgeous laminate wood flooring! The master bedroom is large and features beautiful tray ceiling and private entry to the covered patio. Master bathroom has large walk-in corner shower, garden tub and dual sinks! There is a 5th bedroom with private bathroom located upstairs! Enjoy your evenings on the covered patio overlooking the lake! This one is a must see! Please call to schedule a showing today!

Tenant is responsible for lawncare.
Washer/Dryer connections only.

Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease.

Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

(RLNE4478763)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14519 Cherry Lake Dr E have any available units?
14519 Cherry Lake Dr E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 14519 Cherry Lake Dr E have?
Some of 14519 Cherry Lake Dr E's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14519 Cherry Lake Dr E currently offering any rent specials?
14519 Cherry Lake Dr E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14519 Cherry Lake Dr E pet-friendly?
Yes, 14519 Cherry Lake Dr E is pet friendly.
Does 14519 Cherry Lake Dr E offer parking?
No, 14519 Cherry Lake Dr E does not offer parking.
Does 14519 Cherry Lake Dr E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14519 Cherry Lake Dr E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14519 Cherry Lake Dr E have a pool?
Yes, 14519 Cherry Lake Dr E has a pool.
Does 14519 Cherry Lake Dr E have accessible units?
No, 14519 Cherry Lake Dr E does not have accessible units.
Does 14519 Cherry Lake Dr E have units with dishwashers?
No, 14519 Cherry Lake Dr E does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Town Center
5116 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Beach Villas
11555 Beach Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Summerwind Apartments
5262 Timuquana Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
The Uptown at St. Johns
5290 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Four
4870 Deer Lake Dr E
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Fountains at Deerwood
7816 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Coquina Bay Apartments
3709 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia