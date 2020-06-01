14445 LAKE JESSUP DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage

Pool home overlooking a gorgeous body of water that has many highlights on the inside as well with mostly hardwood floors with sparse areas of carpet with tile in the wet areas. Homeowners take the worry out of living here by providing lawncare, pest control and basic Pinch a Penny service for the pool. Jetted tub in owner's bath. Ample shelving in garage for storage. Plantation Shutters throughout.Extended garage and surround sound plus Ring doorbell and bkyd cameras. Owners will consider up to two cats but no dogs. (NO EXCEPTION) Tenants make repairs up to $150.