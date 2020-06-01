All apartments in Jacksonville
14445 LAKE JESSUP DR

14445 Lake Jessup Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14445 Lake Jessup Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Pool home overlooking a gorgeous body of water that has many highlights on the inside as well with mostly hardwood floors with sparse areas of carpet with tile in the wet areas. Homeowners take the worry out of living here by providing lawncare, pest control and basic Pinch a Penny service for the pool. Jetted tub in owner's bath. Ample shelving in garage for storage. Plantation Shutters throughout.Extended garage and surround sound plus Ring doorbell and bkyd cameras. Owners will consider up to two cats but no dogs. (NO EXCEPTION) Tenants make repairs up to $150.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14445 LAKE JESSUP DR have any available units?
14445 LAKE JESSUP DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 14445 LAKE JESSUP DR have?
Some of 14445 LAKE JESSUP DR's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14445 LAKE JESSUP DR currently offering any rent specials?
14445 LAKE JESSUP DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14445 LAKE JESSUP DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 14445 LAKE JESSUP DR is pet friendly.
Does 14445 LAKE JESSUP DR offer parking?
Yes, 14445 LAKE JESSUP DR offers parking.
Does 14445 LAKE JESSUP DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14445 LAKE JESSUP DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14445 LAKE JESSUP DR have a pool?
Yes, 14445 LAKE JESSUP DR has a pool.
Does 14445 LAKE JESSUP DR have accessible units?
No, 14445 LAKE JESSUP DR does not have accessible units.
Does 14445 LAKE JESSUP DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14445 LAKE JESSUP DR has units with dishwashers.
