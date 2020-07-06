Amenities

14406 South Woodfield Circle Available 03/16/20 4BR 2BA Single Family, Single Leveal Rental in Southridge - close to I95, I295, Old St Augustine Rd, Fenced in Back Yard, Tile and Carpet, 2 Car Garage - Hard to find 4 bedroom 2 bath Single family - single level rental with 1,732 sq ft of living, located in the community of Southridge off Old St Augustine Road and is conveniently located with easy access to the 95 and 295 freeways. A quick 20 minute trip to visit St Augustine!



The home features a formal dining room off the ktchen.The kitchen and living area are Open Concept. The features modern matching white appliances with a glass cook top range and built in microwave. Lots of cabinet and counter space and separate pantry. The kitchen overlooks the living area and boasts a breakfast bar in addition to separate dining area.



The master suite with master ensuite with dual vanities and separate glass enclosed walk in shower and walk in closet. All the bedrooms are similar in size with reach in closets and include ceiling fans.



Enjoy the fenced in backyard with a paved patio area. There is a front entry 2 car garage. All located in a beautiful area conveniently located with easy access to anywhere within minutes.



Showings must be scheduled 24 hours in advance.



Applications can be completed online and processed in the order received:

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:

https://pmpapply.com/property/jacksonville



Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home

Call 904-520-4283 X1631 to see this property.



No Pets Allowed



