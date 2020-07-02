1434 River Bluff Rd. N.

Amenities

Don't miss this rare riverfront house w/ boat dock - Amazing views, square footage, large fenced yard, 290 ft. concrete dock with 50-amp shore power and floating dock for your boat. This house has it all, plenty of room for family or entertaining! Kayak with ease, or boat through the city or to the ocean or to St. Augustine. Save on Marina fees, but gas up at the Arlington Marina next door. Home features a media room / 4th bedroom, large open kitchen, oversized master suite, one-car garage and more. Don't miss this rare riverfront offering, one of the few riverfront rentals with a dock for your boat available in Jacksonville.



(RLNE5679420)