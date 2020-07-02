All apartments in Jacksonville
1434 River Bluff Rd. N.
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

1434 River Bluff Rd. N.

1434 River Bluff Road North · No Longer Available
Location

1434 River Bluff Road North, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Monterey

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
Don't miss this rare riverfront house w/ boat dock - Amazing views, square footage, large fenced yard, 290 ft. concrete dock with 50-amp shore power and floating dock for your boat. This house has it all, plenty of room for family or entertaining! Kayak with ease, or boat through the city or to the ocean or to St. Augustine. Save on Marina fees, but gas up at the Arlington Marina next door. Home features a media room / 4th bedroom, large open kitchen, oversized master suite, one-car garage and more. Don't miss this rare riverfront offering, one of the few riverfront rentals with a dock for your boat available in Jacksonville.

(RLNE5679420)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1434 River Bluff Rd. N. have any available units?
1434 River Bluff Rd. N. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1434 River Bluff Rd. N. currently offering any rent specials?
1434 River Bluff Rd. N. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1434 River Bluff Rd. N. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1434 River Bluff Rd. N. is pet friendly.
Does 1434 River Bluff Rd. N. offer parking?
Yes, 1434 River Bluff Rd. N. offers parking.
Does 1434 River Bluff Rd. N. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1434 River Bluff Rd. N. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1434 River Bluff Rd. N. have a pool?
No, 1434 River Bluff Rd. N. does not have a pool.
Does 1434 River Bluff Rd. N. have accessible units?
No, 1434 River Bluff Rd. N. does not have accessible units.
Does 1434 River Bluff Rd. N. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1434 River Bluff Rd. N. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1434 River Bluff Rd. N. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1434 River Bluff Rd. N. does not have units with air conditioning.

