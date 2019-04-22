All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1430 Biscayne Bay Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1430 Biscayne Bay Dr.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1430 Biscayne Bay Dr.

1430 Biscayne Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Turtle Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1430 Biscayne Bay Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Turtle Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Live the dream in this gorgeous end unit townhome. Nestled in a friendly community that offers everything a growing family could want from a safe playground, pool, and backyard you can have fun making memories. The home itself offers super spacious rooms including master bedroom with walk in closet and private bath, allowing you the space to spread out. The open floor plan is prime for hosting gatherings or simply relaxing. With the stunning tile flooring throughout the main floor makes for easy cleaning. The kitchen is great for honing and showing off your chef skills from the abundance of cabinets, countertops and sleek appliances all brightly lit with natural light. Reach out today to schedule a showing of the amazing home before this incredible opportunity passes you by. 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1430 Biscayne Bay Dr. have any available units?
1430 Biscayne Bay Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1430 Biscayne Bay Dr. have?
Some of 1430 Biscayne Bay Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1430 Biscayne Bay Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1430 Biscayne Bay Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1430 Biscayne Bay Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1430 Biscayne Bay Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1430 Biscayne Bay Dr. offer parking?
No, 1430 Biscayne Bay Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1430 Biscayne Bay Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1430 Biscayne Bay Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1430 Biscayne Bay Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 1430 Biscayne Bay Dr. has a pool.
Does 1430 Biscayne Bay Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1430 Biscayne Bay Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1430 Biscayne Bay Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1430 Biscayne Bay Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hawthorne
8150 Point Meadows Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Canopy at Belfort Park
7750 Belfort Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Moncler Huntington
3333 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
SOBA APARTMENTS
1444 Home Street
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Laurel Pointe Apartments
3000 Coronet Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Portiva
6898 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia