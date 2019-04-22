1430 Biscayne Bay Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly walk in closets pool playground

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Live the dream in this gorgeous end unit townhome. Nestled in a friendly community that offers everything a growing family could want from a safe playground, pool, and backyard you can have fun making memories. The home itself offers super spacious rooms including master bedroom with walk in closet and private bath, allowing you the space to spread out. The open floor plan is prime for hosting gatherings or simply relaxing. With the stunning tile flooring throughout the main floor makes for easy cleaning. The kitchen is great for honing and showing off your chef skills from the abundance of cabinets, countertops and sleek appliances all brightly lit with natural light. Reach out today to schedule a showing of the amazing home before this incredible opportunity passes you by.