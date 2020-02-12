13931 Ibis Pt Blvd

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking pool garage key fob access tennis court

This Elegant 4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Home Is Located In IBIS POINT. This Home Amenities Includes: Smooth Top Range, Over The Range Microwave, Side by Side refrigerator, Ceiling Fans, Garden Tub With Separate Shower In The Master Bedroom, Hard Wood, Tile, and Carpet Flooring, 2 Car Garage With Opener, Washer & Dryer Connection, Screen Porch, Close-By Mayport Naval Station Jacksonville, And Lots Of Storage... Ibis Point Community has a swimming pool, two tennis courts and a full size basketball court for your enjoyment. There is also a childrens play area. All of these are accessed by your key fob. Pets are OK up to 15lbs Sorry No Smoking Inside This Property