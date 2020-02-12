All apartments in Jacksonville
13931 Ibis Pt Blvd

13931 Ibis Point Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

13931 Ibis Point Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32224
Atlantic Highlands

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
key fob access
tennis court
This Elegant 4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Home Is Located In IBIS POINT. This Home Amenities Includes: Smooth Top Range, Over The Range Microwave, Side by Side refrigerator, Ceiling Fans, Garden Tub With Separate Shower In The Master Bedroom, Hard Wood, Tile, and Carpet Flooring, 2 Car Garage With Opener, Washer & Dryer Connection, Screen Porch, Close-By Mayport Naval Station Jacksonville, And Lots Of Storage... Ibis Point Community has a swimming pool, two tennis courts and a full size basketball court for your enjoyment. There is also a childrens play area. All of these are accessed by your key fob. Pets are OK up to 15lbs Sorry No Smoking Inside This Property

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13931 Ibis Pt Blvd have any available units?
13931 Ibis Pt Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 13931 Ibis Pt Blvd have?
Some of 13931 Ibis Pt Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13931 Ibis Pt Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
13931 Ibis Pt Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13931 Ibis Pt Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 13931 Ibis Pt Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 13931 Ibis Pt Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 13931 Ibis Pt Blvd does offer parking.
Does 13931 Ibis Pt Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13931 Ibis Pt Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13931 Ibis Pt Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 13931 Ibis Pt Blvd has a pool.
Does 13931 Ibis Pt Blvd have accessible units?
No, 13931 Ibis Pt Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 13931 Ibis Pt Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 13931 Ibis Pt Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
