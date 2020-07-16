All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1360 Sarahs Landing Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1360 Sarahs Landing Dr
Last updated April 16 2019 at 4:53 AM

1360 Sarahs Landing Dr

1360 Sarahs Landing Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1360 Sarahs Landing Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Crystal Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
PLEASE USE WAZE FOR TURN-BY-TURN DIRECTIONS. Built in 2018, this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers 1,648 sq ft of living space in Jacksonville, FL. Features include vinyl floors, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, garage, private back patio, and more. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1360 Sarahs Landing Dr have any available units?
1360 Sarahs Landing Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1360 Sarahs Landing Dr have?
Some of 1360 Sarahs Landing Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1360 Sarahs Landing Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1360 Sarahs Landing Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1360 Sarahs Landing Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1360 Sarahs Landing Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1360 Sarahs Landing Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1360 Sarahs Landing Dr offers parking.
Does 1360 Sarahs Landing Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1360 Sarahs Landing Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1360 Sarahs Landing Dr have a pool?
No, 1360 Sarahs Landing Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1360 Sarahs Landing Dr have accessible units?
No, 1360 Sarahs Landing Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1360 Sarahs Landing Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1360 Sarahs Landing Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Elements of Belle Rive
10010 Belle Rive Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
The Four
4870 Deer Lake Dr E
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sur at Southside Quarter
7385 Park Village Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Residences at Barnett
112 West Adams Street
Jacksonville, FL 32202
Palm Bay Club
13050 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Cape House
4460 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Apartments with ParkingJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia