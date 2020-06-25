13373 SOLAR DR

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Licensed Realtor must accompany Tenant on all Showings. Must see and ready to move in Verano at Bartram Park Townhome backing up to a private, lush Preserve. Enter into a tiled foyer from the front door or from the attached one car garage. Kitchen includes upgraded 42'' Cabinetry, black appliances and opens up to a large gathering room and breakfast nook. Screen lanai looks out to an ample backyard and private preserve. Upstairs is Two large Owner's Suites, 2 full baths, and laundry room. Floor plan is included in photos. Verano is minutes away from Publix, shopping, great restaurants, and access to I-95 and I-295.