Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
13373 SOLAR DR
Last updated March 24 2020 at 11:47 PM

13373 SOLAR DR

13373 Solar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13373 Solar Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Licensed Realtor must accompany Tenant on all Showings. Must see and ready to move in Verano at Bartram Park Townhome backing up to a private, lush Preserve. Enter into a tiled foyer from the front door or from the attached one car garage. Kitchen includes upgraded 42'' Cabinetry, black appliances and opens up to a large gathering room and breakfast nook. Screen lanai looks out to an ample backyard and private preserve. Upstairs is Two large Owner's Suites, 2 full baths, and laundry room. Floor plan is included in photos. Verano is minutes away from Publix, shopping, great restaurants, and access to I-95 and I-295.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13373 SOLAR DR have any available units?
13373 SOLAR DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 13373 SOLAR DR have?
Some of 13373 SOLAR DR's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13373 SOLAR DR currently offering any rent specials?
13373 SOLAR DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13373 SOLAR DR pet-friendly?
No, 13373 SOLAR DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 13373 SOLAR DR offer parking?
Yes, 13373 SOLAR DR offers parking.
Does 13373 SOLAR DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13373 SOLAR DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13373 SOLAR DR have a pool?
Yes, 13373 SOLAR DR has a pool.
Does 13373 SOLAR DR have accessible units?
No, 13373 SOLAR DR does not have accessible units.
Does 13373 SOLAR DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13373 SOLAR DR has units with dishwashers.

