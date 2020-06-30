All apartments in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
1329 West 9th Street
Last updated December 12 2019 at 2:16 AM

1329 West 9th Street

1329 West 9th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1329 West 9th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Mid-Westside

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
This charming 4/1.5 all brick home, completely renovated and before move in the owner will put NEW appliances! Tenants pays utilities and take care of lawn. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Add'l Pics pending. Section 8 vouchers are accepted.
Status: Pending applications

Qualifications: Application fee of $30 per adult. Income, credit, rental history and criminal background will be verified. To qualify must submit proof of income of 2.5X rent, NO eviction or felonies! Be prepared to submit last three pay stubs and complete rental application. NO PETS ALLOWED

We have other properties....
https://managementjax.managebuilding.com/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1329 West 9th Street have any available units?
1329 West 9th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1329 West 9th Street have?
Some of 1329 West 9th Street's amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1329 West 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1329 West 9th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1329 West 9th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1329 West 9th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1329 West 9th Street offer parking?
No, 1329 West 9th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1329 West 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1329 West 9th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1329 West 9th Street have a pool?
No, 1329 West 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1329 West 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 1329 West 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1329 West 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1329 West 9th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

