1324 Hamilton St
Last updated April 16 2019 at 7:43 AM
1 of 9
1324 Hamilton St
1324 Hamilton Street
·
No Longer Available
1324 Hamilton Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Located on a large quiet lot on Hamilton St between Plymouth and Park St. This is a multi unit set up with 2 Duplex but features parking for each unit. Great location and price will not last long
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1324 Hamilton St have any available units?
1324 Hamilton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 1324 Hamilton St currently offering any rent specials?
1324 Hamilton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1324 Hamilton St pet-friendly?
No, 1324 Hamilton St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1324 Hamilton St offer parking?
Yes, 1324 Hamilton St offers parking.
Does 1324 Hamilton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1324 Hamilton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1324 Hamilton St have a pool?
No, 1324 Hamilton St does not have a pool.
Does 1324 Hamilton St have accessible units?
No, 1324 Hamilton St does not have accessible units.
Does 1324 Hamilton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1324 Hamilton St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1324 Hamilton St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1324 Hamilton St does not have units with air conditioning.
