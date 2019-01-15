All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 131 West 23rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
131 West 23rd Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

131 West 23rd Street

131 23rd St W · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

131 23rd St W, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Brentwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 1 bedroom home is the downstairs of a duplex home located on 23rd St. with a HUGE shared fenced in yard. There are both front and back patios. It is close to Main st. featuring numerous shops and restaurants. A window AC unit is responsible by tenant.

Features:
- Piano Included
- Brand New Flooring
- Brand New Paint
- Brand New Appliance
- Brand New Cabinets
- Brand New Counter-tops
- Water and Sewer Included

Rental Terms: Rent: $550, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $550, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 West 23rd Street have any available units?
131 West 23rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 131 West 23rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
131 West 23rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 West 23rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 131 West 23rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 131 West 23rd Street offer parking?
No, 131 West 23rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 131 West 23rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 131 West 23rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 West 23rd Street have a pool?
No, 131 West 23rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 131 West 23rd Street have accessible units?
No, 131 West 23rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 131 West 23rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 131 West 23rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 131 West 23rd Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 131 West 23rd Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meridian
653 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Sola
8074 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Hacienda Club
8685 Baymeadows Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Sorrel Luxury Apartments
12001 Abess Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Indigo Isles
8859 Old Kings Road South
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Coventry Park Apartments
6650 Corporate Center Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32207

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia