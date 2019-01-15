131 West 23rd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 1 bedroom home is the downstairs of a duplex home located on 23rd St. with a HUGE shared fenced in yard. There are both front and back patios. It is close to Main st. featuring numerous shops and restaurants. A window AC unit is responsible by tenant.



Features:

- Piano Included

- Brand New Flooring

- Brand New Paint

- Brand New Appliance

- Brand New Cabinets

- Brand New Counter-tops

- Water and Sewer Included



Rental Terms: Rent: $550, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $550, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.