131 West 23rd Street

Amenities
This 1 bedroom home is the downstairs of a duplex home located on 23rd St. with a HUGE shared fenced in yard. There are both front and back patios. It is close to Main st. featuring numerous shops and restaurants. A window AC unit is responsible by tenant.
Features:
- Piano Included
- Brand New Flooring
- Brand New Paint
- Brand New Appliance
- Brand New Cabinets
- Brand New Counter-tops
- Water and Sewer Included
Rental Terms: Rent: $550, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $550, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.