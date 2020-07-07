All apartments in Jacksonville
1303 JAMAICA COURT
1303 JAMAICA COURT

1303 Jamaica Court · No Longer Available
Location

1303 Jamaica Court, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Glynlea-Grove Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. New reduced price is thousands below recent bank appraised value and market value in desired Grove Park at end of Holiday! Some photos virtually staged. Well maintained 4 Bdrm, 3.5 bath home in Grove Park. Updates include ceramic tile on entire first level; wood floors throughout 2nd level; new lighting downstairs; updated master bathroom with over-sized shower; roof 2013; New A/C 2014; stainless steel appliances; new privacy fence. Home has a screened lanai, garage entrance in rear and all bedrooms are upstairs for added privacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1303 JAMAICA COURT have any available units?
1303 JAMAICA COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1303 JAMAICA COURT have?
Some of 1303 JAMAICA COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1303 JAMAICA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1303 JAMAICA COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1303 JAMAICA COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1303 JAMAICA COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1303 JAMAICA COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1303 JAMAICA COURT offers parking.
Does 1303 JAMAICA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1303 JAMAICA COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1303 JAMAICA COURT have a pool?
No, 1303 JAMAICA COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1303 JAMAICA COURT have accessible units?
No, 1303 JAMAICA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1303 JAMAICA COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1303 JAMAICA COURT has units with dishwashers.

