1303 JAMAICA COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. New reduced price is thousands below recent bank appraised value and market value in desired Grove Park at end of Holiday! Some photos virtually staged. Well maintained 4 Bdrm, 3.5 bath home in Grove Park. Updates include ceramic tile on entire first level; wood floors throughout 2nd level; new lighting downstairs; updated master bathroom with over-sized shower; roof 2013; New A/C 2014; stainless steel appliances; new privacy fence. Home has a screened lanai, garage entrance in rear and all bedrooms are upstairs for added privacy.