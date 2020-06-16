1296 W. 32nd St.

Amenities
Spacious 2 bedroom Northside home - This two bedroom home is located just minutes from downtown. Cozy 2BR/1 Bath home located in a north side neighborhood! Home features a spacious and open floor plan and a large yard.
Features:
- 24 Hour Maintenance
Additional charges:
- Keyless Smartlock - $7.50
- Liability to Landlord - $9.50
Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.
(RLNE5135652)