Jacksonville, FL
1296 W. 32nd St.
Last updated October 19 2019 at 12:07 PM

1296 W. 32nd St.

1296 West 32nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1296 West 32nd Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
29th and Chase

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
key fob access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
key fob access
pet friendly
Spacious 2 bedroom Northside home - This two bedroom home is located just minutes from downtown. Cozy 2BR/1 Bath home located in a north side neighborhood! Home features a spacious and open floor plan and a large yard.

Features:
- 24 Hour Maintenance

Additional charges:
- Keyless Smartlock - $7.50
- Liability to Landlord - $9.50

Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.

(RLNE5135652)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1296 W. 32nd St. have any available units?
1296 W. 32nd St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1296 W. 32nd St. currently offering any rent specials?
1296 W. 32nd St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1296 W. 32nd St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1296 W. 32nd St. is pet friendly.
Does 1296 W. 32nd St. offer parking?
No, 1296 W. 32nd St. does not offer parking.
Does 1296 W. 32nd St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1296 W. 32nd St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1296 W. 32nd St. have a pool?
No, 1296 W. 32nd St. does not have a pool.
Does 1296 W. 32nd St. have accessible units?
No, 1296 W. 32nd St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1296 W. 32nd St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1296 W. 32nd St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1296 W. 32nd St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1296 W. 32nd St. does not have units with air conditioning.
