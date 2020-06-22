12942 SPRING RAIN RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

onderful townhouse. Kitchen has upgraded cabinets and black appliances. Ceramic tile in kitchen. Great room has beautiful wood laminate floors. Small dining area off the kitchen. Two spacious bedrooms with their own bathrooms upstairs. Screened in lanai overlooking pond. Great location! You can walk to great restaurants and shopping. Close to Baptist South Hospital. Short drive to the St Johns Town Center. Great schools for elementary, middle and high school. Non Smokers only!!! Pets upon approval with a $250 per pet non refundable fee.