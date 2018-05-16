12662 Ayrshire St E

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AMAZING 3/2 IN 32226 WON'T LAST. CALL TODAY FOR YOUR TOUR!!!!! - In a convenient neighborhood nestled in a perfect cul-de-sac sits a well maintained home with lots of upgrades. This home features fresh warm custom paint colors, black appliances, beautiful kitchen cabinets, and soon to be new kitchen luxury flooring.

When you enter the home you are greeted by formal dining and office space or creative space with french doors ideal for creativity or working.

Split bedroom floor plan is perfect for a growing family or privacy for guests.

Master bedroom has tons of light and the closet has built ins, the owners bath features a garden tub and separate stand up shower, water closet area is enclosed.

Massive sliding glass doors off the living room open up to oversized screened lanai and fenced in backyard with a storage shed to store lawn equipment and other outdoor items.

The Sheffield Oaks community is located near schools and Sheffield Regional Park.

Non aggressive pet breeds will be considered for this home which is available immediately.

Lawn care is tenant responsibility.



(RLNE2122756)