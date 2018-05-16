All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:32 AM

12662 Ayrshire St E

12662 Ayrshire Street · No Longer Available
Location

12662 Ayrshire Street, Jacksonville, FL 32226
The Cape

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AMAZING 3/2 IN 32226 WON'T LAST. CALL TODAY FOR YOUR TOUR!!!!! - In a convenient neighborhood nestled in a perfect cul-de-sac sits a well maintained home with lots of upgrades. This home features fresh warm custom paint colors, black appliances, beautiful kitchen cabinets, and soon to be new kitchen luxury flooring.
When you enter the home you are greeted by formal dining and office space or creative space with french doors ideal for creativity or working.
Split bedroom floor plan is perfect for a growing family or privacy for guests.
Master bedroom has tons of light and the closet has built ins, the owners bath features a garden tub and separate stand up shower, water closet area is enclosed.
Massive sliding glass doors off the living room open up to oversized screened lanai and fenced in backyard with a storage shed to store lawn equipment and other outdoor items.
The Sheffield Oaks community is located near schools and Sheffield Regional Park.
Non aggressive pet breeds will be considered for this home which is available immediately.
Lawn care is tenant responsibility.

(RLNE2122756)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12662 Ayrshire St E have any available units?
12662 Ayrshire St E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 12662 Ayrshire St E currently offering any rent specials?
12662 Ayrshire St E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12662 Ayrshire St E pet-friendly?
Yes, 12662 Ayrshire St E is pet friendly.
Does 12662 Ayrshire St E offer parking?
No, 12662 Ayrshire St E does not offer parking.
Does 12662 Ayrshire St E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12662 Ayrshire St E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12662 Ayrshire St E have a pool?
No, 12662 Ayrshire St E does not have a pool.
Does 12662 Ayrshire St E have accessible units?
No, 12662 Ayrshire St E does not have accessible units.
Does 12662 Ayrshire St E have units with dishwashers?
No, 12662 Ayrshire St E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12662 Ayrshire St E have units with air conditioning?
No, 12662 Ayrshire St E does not have units with air conditioning.

