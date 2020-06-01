12654 KERNAN FOREST BLVD

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

5/3 - Spacious brick exterior home in Kernan Forest, one of Jacksonville's greatest communities is quite the show home. Super floor plan with a 5th bedroom/office with a private bath. Perfect as an in-home office or in-law suite. Large kitchen with custom 42'' cabinets and computer area, large pantry, stainless appliances, flat-top cook stove and recessed lighting which opens to a bright family room with stunning gas fireplace. Spacious Owners suite has a tray ceiling, wood flooring and a large spa-like bathroom with his/hers vanities and his/hers closets. Separate dining room, family room, living room and a breakfast area for casual dining. Extended covered patio area. Pristine two car garage. Water softener system. Interior laundry room with washer/dryer hookups.