1254 Jamaica Ct

Stunning complete remodel in Grove Park with downstairs Master! No stressing with your new A/C upstairs and down, new windows, newer roof, and new garage door. Foyer leads to spacious living room and 1/2 bath. Well-appointed kitchen with all new stainless appliances, granite, and gas. Laundry / mudroom leads to oversized garage. Plantation shutters downstairs and new blinds throughout. Amazing master bedroom and luxurious master bath with claw foot tub and tile shower with River Rock shower floor and dual shower heads. Upstairs has four large bedrooms, all with walk-in closets, and two updated baths. One room is currently being used as an office / playroom. Storage galore! Large driveway and backyard complete with chicken coop! Impeccable details welcome you home



Listing Courtesy Of BAR INVEST MANAGEMENT



