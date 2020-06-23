All apartments in Jacksonville
1254 Jamaica Ct
1254 Jamaica Ct

1254 Jamaica Court · No Longer Available
Location

1254 Jamaica Court, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Glynlea-Grove Park

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunning complete remodel in Grove Park with downstairs Master! No stressing with your new A/C upstairs and down, new windows, newer roof, and new garage door. Foyer leads to spacious living room and 1/2 bath. Well-appointed kitchen with all new stainless appliances, granite, and gas. Laundry / mudroom leads to oversized garage. Plantation shutters downstairs and new blinds throughout. Amazing master bedroom and luxurious master bath with claw foot tub and tile shower with River Rock shower floor and dual shower heads. Upstairs has four large bedrooms, all with walk-in closets, and two updated baths. One room is currently being used as an office / playroom. Storage galore! Large driveway and backyard complete with chicken coop! Impeccable details welcome you home

Listing Courtesy Of BAR INVEST MANAGEMENT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1254 Jamaica Ct have any available units?
1254 Jamaica Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1254 Jamaica Ct have?
Some of 1254 Jamaica Ct's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1254 Jamaica Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1254 Jamaica Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1254 Jamaica Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1254 Jamaica Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1254 Jamaica Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1254 Jamaica Ct offers parking.
Does 1254 Jamaica Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1254 Jamaica Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1254 Jamaica Ct have a pool?
No, 1254 Jamaica Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1254 Jamaica Ct have accessible units?
No, 1254 Jamaica Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1254 Jamaica Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1254 Jamaica Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
