/
Jacksonville, FL
/
12473 ITANI WAY
12473 ITANI WAY

Location

12473 Itani Way, Jacksonville, FL 32226
Pumpkin Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Make this gorgeous house your home. 3 bed/ 2 bath tile flooring through the common areas and wall-to-wall plush carpets in the bedrooms. From the moment you enter you will feel how LARGE and spacious this home is. Living room / dining room and kitchen combo will make it easy to prepare meals while entertaining guests. Gourmet kitchen with island, SS appliances, granite counter tops, and a walk-in pantry. Over-sized master suite with standalone shower, double vanity sinks, enclosed toilet room, and HUGE closet. Screened in lanai with a private fenced backyard. Washer and Dryer included! Pets Welcomed. Move in Date is May 1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12473 ITANI WAY have any available units?
12473 ITANI WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12473 ITANI WAY have?
Some of 12473 ITANI WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12473 ITANI WAY currently offering any rent specials?
12473 ITANI WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12473 ITANI WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 12473 ITANI WAY is pet friendly.
Does 12473 ITANI WAY offer parking?
No, 12473 ITANI WAY does not offer parking.
Does 12473 ITANI WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12473 ITANI WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12473 ITANI WAY have a pool?
No, 12473 ITANI WAY does not have a pool.
Does 12473 ITANI WAY have accessible units?
No, 12473 ITANI WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 12473 ITANI WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12473 ITANI WAY has units with dishwashers.

