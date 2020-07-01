12473 ITANI WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Make this gorgeous house your home. 3 bed/ 2 bath tile flooring through the common areas and wall-to-wall plush carpets in the bedrooms. From the moment you enter you will feel how LARGE and spacious this home is. Living room / dining room and kitchen combo will make it easy to prepare meals while entertaining guests. Gourmet kitchen with island, SS appliances, granite counter tops, and a walk-in pantry. Over-sized master suite with standalone shower, double vanity sinks, enclosed toilet room, and HUGE closet. Screened in lanai with a private fenced backyard. Washer and Dryer included! Pets Welcomed. Move in Date is May 1