Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage

12410 Cadley Circle Available 07/01/19 Gorgeous 4 Bedroom Ranch Coming Soon! - This lovely four bedroom brick ranch will be ready for new tenants July 1st! Move-in in time for school!

Spacious master bedroom and bath with oversized secondary bedrooms make this home a win-win!

Beautiful kitchen perfect for the gourmet in the family. Equipped with all the appliances.

2 car garage and large level lot with nice patio for grilling out.

Call Kimberly Parks to view! 912-401-7260



