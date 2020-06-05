12410 Cadley Circle Available 07/01/19 Gorgeous 4 Bedroom Ranch Coming Soon! - This lovely four bedroom brick ranch will be ready for new tenants July 1st! Move-in in time for school! Spacious master bedroom and bath with oversized secondary bedrooms make this home a win-win! Beautiful kitchen perfect for the gourmet in the family. Equipped with all the appliances. 2 car garage and large level lot with nice patio for grilling out. Call Kimberly Parks to view! 912-401-7260
(RLNE2040157)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12410 Cadley Circle have any available units?
12410 Cadley Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.