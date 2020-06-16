All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated October 17 2019

12340 SILENT BROOK TRAIL

12340 Silent Brook Trail North · No Longer Available
Location

12340 Silent Brook Trail North, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

pet friendly
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice 3 Bedroom Home in ICW area - Intracoastal area- 1432 Sq Ft - This home is absolutely great both inside and out! It offers a large living room with a separate dining area, a large kitchen with pantry, all appliances, carpeting throughout most of the home. The home is located close to Mayport naval base. The master bedroom is large with a big master bath and garden tub. The yard is fenced. Pets are possible based on approval from the owner.

From 9A North Take the US - 90 exit/Beach Blvd toward FCCS. Take the FCC Jax beaches ramp. Merge onto Beach Blvd and go approx 1.9 miles. Turn left onto South Kernan Blvd and continue approx 3 miles. Turn Right onto Mastin Cover Road and go approximately .1 mile. Turn left onto Silent Brook Trail

$300 Non Refundable Pet Fee w/ Approval
$50 Application Fee per Adult

(RLNE2374767)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 12340 SILENT BROOK TRAIL have any available units?
12340 SILENT BROOK TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 12340 SILENT BROOK TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
12340 SILENT BROOK TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12340 SILENT BROOK TRAIL pet-friendly?
Yes, 12340 SILENT BROOK TRAIL is pet friendly.
Does 12340 SILENT BROOK TRAIL offer parking?
No, 12340 SILENT BROOK TRAIL does not offer parking.
Does 12340 SILENT BROOK TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12340 SILENT BROOK TRAIL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12340 SILENT BROOK TRAIL have a pool?
No, 12340 SILENT BROOK TRAIL does not have a pool.
Does 12340 SILENT BROOK TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 12340 SILENT BROOK TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 12340 SILENT BROOK TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
No, 12340 SILENT BROOK TRAIL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12340 SILENT BROOK TRAIL have units with air conditioning?
No, 12340 SILENT BROOK TRAIL does not have units with air conditioning.

