12340 SILENT BROOK TRAIL.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice 3 Bedroom Home in ICW area - Intracoastal area- 1432 Sq Ft - This home is absolutely great both inside and out! It offers a large living room with a separate dining area, a large kitchen with pantry, all appliances, carpeting throughout most of the home. The home is located close to Mayport naval base. The master bedroom is large with a big master bath and garden tub. The yard is fenced. Pets are possible based on approval from the owner.



From 9A North Take the US - 90 exit/Beach Blvd toward FCCS. Take the FCC Jax beaches ramp. Merge onto Beach Blvd and go approx 1.9 miles. Turn left onto South Kernan Blvd and continue approx 3 miles. Turn Right onto Mastin Cover Road and go approximately .1 mile. Turn left onto Silent Brook Trail



$300 Non Refundable Pet Fee w/ Approval

$50 Application Fee per Adult



(RLNE2374767)