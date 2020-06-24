All apartments in Jacksonville
12327 Patty Dr
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:44 AM

12327 Patty Dr

12327 Patty Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12327 Patty Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32220

Amenities

hardwood floors
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
12327 Patty Dr Available 05/01/19 Charming Country Home on almost 3 acres! - Charming country home on approx 2.8 acres. Bring your horses and your toys. This home has it all with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Gorgeous kitchen, bay windows, spacious owners suite and bath. New carpet and wood laminate flooring! One guest bedroom downstairs can also be used as an office. Separate dining room. Beautiful landscaping and large yard on a wooded lot. Enjoy the outside Gazebo, such a beautiful setting to enjoy your free time. This home will not last long! Rent includes yard maintenance/landscaping and water treatment services.

(RLNE4753721)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12327 Patty Dr have any available units?
12327 Patty Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 12327 Patty Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12327 Patty Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12327 Patty Dr pet-friendly?
No, 12327 Patty Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 12327 Patty Dr offer parking?
No, 12327 Patty Dr does not offer parking.
Does 12327 Patty Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12327 Patty Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12327 Patty Dr have a pool?
No, 12327 Patty Dr does not have a pool.
Does 12327 Patty Dr have accessible units?
No, 12327 Patty Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12327 Patty Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 12327 Patty Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12327 Patty Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 12327 Patty Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
