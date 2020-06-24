Amenities

12327 Patty Dr Available 05/01/19 Charming Country Home on almost 3 acres! - Charming country home on approx 2.8 acres. Bring your horses and your toys. This home has it all with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Gorgeous kitchen, bay windows, spacious owners suite and bath. New carpet and wood laminate flooring! One guest bedroom downstairs can also be used as an office. Separate dining room. Beautiful landscaping and large yard on a wooded lot. Enjoy the outside Gazebo, such a beautiful setting to enjoy your free time. This home will not last long! Rent includes yard maintenance/landscaping and water treatment services.



