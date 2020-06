Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly pool extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wonderful Townhome in The Seasons at Kensington - Remarkable town home in high demand area of Seasons at Kensington. Two Master Bedrooms each with it's own bathroom located upstairs with a half bath on lower level. Screened in lanai with extra storage closet. Washer and dryer included along with, Water, Sewer, Garbage & Basic Cable. This town home has a great floor plan and won't last long. This gated community has wonderful amenities for you and your family to enjoy.



(RLNE2322288)