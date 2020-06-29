All apartments in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
12138 AUTUMN SUNRISE DR
Last updated April 23 2020 at 11:14 PM

12138 AUTUMN SUNRISE DR

12138 Autumn Sunrise Drive · No Longer Available
Jacksonville
Sandalwood
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

12138 Autumn Sunrise Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
alarm system
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
4BR/2BA home with 2 car garage. Upgraded kitchen with open floor plan to family room. Both formal rooms as well in this roomy home. Great neighborhood close to schools, shopping & restaurants. Spacious home with split floor plan. Beautiful cabinetry in kitchen with ceramic tile. Island in kitchen and plenty of cabinet space. wired for alarm system. Master has garden tub with double sinks and separate shower. Home has been discounted due to wall needing to be painted if you would like a great home for a great price and don't mind a little painting during this time this could be the perfect oppurtunity for you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12138 AUTUMN SUNRISE DR have any available units?
12138 AUTUMN SUNRISE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12138 AUTUMN SUNRISE DR have?
Some of 12138 AUTUMN SUNRISE DR's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and alarm system. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12138 AUTUMN SUNRISE DR currently offering any rent specials?
12138 AUTUMN SUNRISE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12138 AUTUMN SUNRISE DR pet-friendly?
No, 12138 AUTUMN SUNRISE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 12138 AUTUMN SUNRISE DR offer parking?
Yes, 12138 AUTUMN SUNRISE DR offers parking.
Does 12138 AUTUMN SUNRISE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12138 AUTUMN SUNRISE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12138 AUTUMN SUNRISE DR have a pool?
No, 12138 AUTUMN SUNRISE DR does not have a pool.
Does 12138 AUTUMN SUNRISE DR have accessible units?
No, 12138 AUTUMN SUNRISE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 12138 AUTUMN SUNRISE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 12138 AUTUMN SUNRISE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
