12138 AUTUMN SUNRISE DR

Amenities

garage recently renovated alarm system bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

4BR/2BA home with 2 car garage. Upgraded kitchen with open floor plan to family room. Both formal rooms as well in this roomy home. Great neighborhood close to schools, shopping & restaurants. Spacious home with split floor plan. Beautiful cabinetry in kitchen with ceramic tile. Island in kitchen and plenty of cabinet space. wired for alarm system. Master has garden tub with double sinks and separate shower. Home has been discounted due to wall needing to be painted if you would like a great home for a great price and don't mind a little painting during this time this could be the perfect oppurtunity for you.