1205 Monterey St
1205 Monterey St

1205 Monterey Street · No Longer Available
1205 Monterey Street, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Miramar

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
San Marco- Quiet Neighborhood - Here's your chance to be in 32207! This 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom home, which was completely updated in 2017, is located in a quiet San Marco neighborhood and the desirable Hendricks Avenue Elementary School District. Only minutes to the San Marco Square entertainment district, this property features an oversize lot complete with an in-ground irrigation system and attractive exterior lighting. Amenities include washer/dryer and all new kitchen appliances including: microwave; stove; refrigerator (side by side); and dishwasher. The kitchen also features marble counter-tops. Additional features include an open front porch, and a large deck off the back, hardwood floors, lovely built-ins and a beautiful wood burning fireplace.

This is a non-smoking unit. No pets please.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5392236)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 1205 Monterey St have any available units?
1205 Monterey St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1205 Monterey St have?
Some of 1205 Monterey St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1205 Monterey St currently offering any rent specials?
1205 Monterey St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 Monterey St pet-friendly?
No, 1205 Monterey St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1205 Monterey St offer parking?
No, 1205 Monterey St does not offer parking.
Does 1205 Monterey St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1205 Monterey St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 Monterey St have a pool?
No, 1205 Monterey St does not have a pool.
Does 1205 Monterey St have accessible units?
No, 1205 Monterey St does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 Monterey St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1205 Monterey St has units with dishwashers.

