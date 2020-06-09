1205 Monterey St

Amenities

San Marco- Quiet Neighborhood - Here's your chance to be in 32207! This 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom home, which was completely updated in 2017, is located in a quiet San Marco neighborhood and the desirable Hendricks Avenue Elementary School District. Only minutes to the San Marco Square entertainment district, this property features an oversize lot complete with an in-ground irrigation system and attractive exterior lighting. Amenities include washer/dryer and all new kitchen appliances including: microwave; stove; refrigerator (side by side); and dishwasher. The kitchen also features marble counter-tops. Additional features include an open front porch, and a large deck off the back, hardwood floors, lovely built-ins and a beautiful wood burning fireplace.



This is a non-smoking unit. No pets please.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5392236)