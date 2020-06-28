11994 Houston Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

On Big Talbot island overlooking inter coastal and Kingsley Plantation - 2107sf, 3BR/2.5BA all brick house on Big Talbot island. Spectacular views of the inter coastal waterway and the Kingsley Plantation from your back covered patio. Tile floors through out. Large eat in kitchen and formal dining area as well. Family room with decorative fireplace. Huge bonus room for entertaining. Master suite with extra large vanity and tub/shower combo. Washer and dryer (not warrantied). Pets ok with owner approval. Well and septic. FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED.



(RLNE5124607)