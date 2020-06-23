11743 Simmons Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed garage recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious Home near I-295 - Property Id: 103078



Beautiful spacious home with new flooring, newly paint walls, brand new appliances, great back porch for entertainment,

Lots of driveway to park front or back. Large fenced yard with double car garage. Possibilities to use the 2000 square foot workshop in the back of property. Extra $200.00 a month if interested in using the huge work shop. Nonrefundable deposit required per pet. Safe and quiet dead end street. Go west off 295 pass the huge Black Cow on the right, take 1st right on Simmons. Great shopping at impressive new mall off Airport Road. Easy access to I-95. Peaceful living. Way backof property, out of house view is a very sophisticated chicken house. Must see. Background and credit check.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/103078

Property Id 103078



(RLNE5369919)