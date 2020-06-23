All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 11743 Simmons Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
11743 Simmons Rd
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

11743 Simmons Rd

11743 Simmons Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11743 Simmons Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Forest Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious Home near I-295 - Property Id: 103078

Beautiful spacious home with new flooring, newly paint walls, brand new appliances, great back porch for entertainment,
Lots of driveway to park front or back. Large fenced yard with double car garage. Possibilities to use the 2000 square foot workshop in the back of property. Extra $200.00 a month if interested in using the huge work shop. Nonrefundable deposit required per pet. Safe and quiet dead end street. Go west off 295 pass the huge Black Cow on the right, take 1st right on Simmons. Great shopping at impressive new mall off Airport Road. Easy access to I-95. Peaceful living. Way backof property, out of house view is a very sophisticated chicken house. Must see. Background and credit check.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/103078
Property Id 103078

(RLNE5369919)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11743 Simmons Rd have any available units?
11743 Simmons Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11743 Simmons Rd have?
Some of 11743 Simmons Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11743 Simmons Rd currently offering any rent specials?
11743 Simmons Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11743 Simmons Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 11743 Simmons Rd is pet friendly.
Does 11743 Simmons Rd offer parking?
Yes, 11743 Simmons Rd offers parking.
Does 11743 Simmons Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11743 Simmons Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11743 Simmons Rd have a pool?
No, 11743 Simmons Rd does not have a pool.
Does 11743 Simmons Rd have accessible units?
No, 11743 Simmons Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 11743 Simmons Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 11743 Simmons Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Town Center
5116 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
The Four
4870 Deer Lake Dr E
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Residences at Barnett
112 West Adams Street
Jacksonville, FL 32202
Plantation
7061 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Grove at Deerwood
8231 Princeton Square Blvd W
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia