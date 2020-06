Amenities

Ready to lease mid July. 3 bedroom 2 bath brick home is in a great location close to FSCJ, the St Johns Town Center, Jacksonville Beaches and the I-295 beltway at Beach Blvd. & I-295 exit. The home features all tile floors, nice fenced in back yard with extended patio, lovely kitchen and a good size living and dining room. The interior is light and bright and the backyard is fenced.