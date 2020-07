Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated range refrigerator

2/1.5 Townhome will all the upgrades. Wood floors, fully equipped kitchen appliances, plantation blinds throughout, updated kitchen and baths. 2 Bedrooms upstairs with full bath and 1/2 bath down. One block to Murray Hill shops and eating. Stackable washer and dryer is as is, owner will not repair