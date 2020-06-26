All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 11582 SPRINGBOARD DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
11582 SPRINGBOARD DR
Last updated August 9 2019 at 3:20 AM

11582 SPRINGBOARD DR

11582 Spring Board Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11582 Spring Board Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Garden City

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome Home! Relax in this well maintained, spacious home with over 3,000 square feet. This beautiful home provides the perfect opportunity for an expanding family! With 3 bedroom and 2.5 baths, a bonus room and loft, there is plenty of room for everyone! Home includes combination living room and dining room, family room and a kitchen that includes granite countertops and 42'' cabinets, large island and stainless steel appliances! Carpeted living areas and tiled wet areas. Enjoy walk in-closets in all bedrooms, stand-in shower and garden tub in master bath, extended open patio overlooking the lake is great for cookouts with family and friends! PLUS Owner pays for lawn care. Just Relax and Enjoy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11582 SPRINGBOARD DR have any available units?
11582 SPRINGBOARD DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11582 SPRINGBOARD DR have?
Some of 11582 SPRINGBOARD DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11582 SPRINGBOARD DR currently offering any rent specials?
11582 SPRINGBOARD DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11582 SPRINGBOARD DR pet-friendly?
No, 11582 SPRINGBOARD DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11582 SPRINGBOARD DR offer parking?
No, 11582 SPRINGBOARD DR does not offer parking.
Does 11582 SPRINGBOARD DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11582 SPRINGBOARD DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11582 SPRINGBOARD DR have a pool?
No, 11582 SPRINGBOARD DR does not have a pool.
Does 11582 SPRINGBOARD DR have accessible units?
No, 11582 SPRINGBOARD DR does not have accessible units.
Does 11582 SPRINGBOARD DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11582 SPRINGBOARD DR has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Remo
843 Alderman Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
The Hawthorne
8150 Point Meadows Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cypress Landing
4813 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
Vera Luxury Living
13051 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter
Jacksonville, FL 32207
St. Johns Forest
7925 Merrill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Plantation
7061 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
The Enclave
13300 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia