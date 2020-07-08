All apartments in Jacksonville
11483 GULLY CT

11483 Gully Ct · No Longer Available
Location

11483 Gully Ct, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
CALL NOW BEFORE ITS GONE !! This Large Open coastal Floor Plan offers 10ft tall ceilings and extra large windows to bring in natural light. This home features Beachy Wood ceramic tile throughout the entire home, upstairs and down. The kitchen has Beautiful upgraded floor to ceiling cabinets with ALL upgraded stainless steel appliances. The Upgraded white quartz countertops compliments the modern backsplash. A convenient 1/2 bath is located on the 1st floor. Upstairs features 3 large bedrooms with an oversized master bath and closet with a laundry room with storage down the hall. This builder went above and beyond with upgrades and the attention to detail. Just minutes from the St. Johns town center, this town home is a great opportunity to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11483 GULLY CT have any available units?
11483 GULLY CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11483 GULLY CT have?
Some of 11483 GULLY CT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11483 GULLY CT currently offering any rent specials?
11483 GULLY CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11483 GULLY CT pet-friendly?
No, 11483 GULLY CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11483 GULLY CT offer parking?
Yes, 11483 GULLY CT offers parking.
Does 11483 GULLY CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11483 GULLY CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11483 GULLY CT have a pool?
Yes, 11483 GULLY CT has a pool.
Does 11483 GULLY CT have accessible units?
No, 11483 GULLY CT does not have accessible units.
Does 11483 GULLY CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11483 GULLY CT has units with dishwashers.

