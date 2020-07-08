11483 GULLY CT

Amenities

CALL NOW BEFORE ITS GONE !! This Large Open coastal Floor Plan offers 10ft tall ceilings and extra large windows to bring in natural light. This home features Beachy Wood ceramic tile throughout the entire home, upstairs and down. The kitchen has Beautiful upgraded floor to ceiling cabinets with ALL upgraded stainless steel appliances. The Upgraded white quartz countertops compliments the modern backsplash. A convenient 1/2 bath is located on the 1st floor. Upstairs features 3 large bedrooms with an oversized master bath and closet with a laundry room with storage down the hall. This builder went above and beyond with upgrades and the attention to detail. Just minutes from the St. Johns town center, this town home is a great opportunity to call home.