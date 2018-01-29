All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:47 AM

11447 ANAMOREE LN

11447 Anamoree Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11447 Anamoree Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32223
Loretto

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Nice 4/2 Brick home on corner lot in sought after Mandarin area. Home has tile throughout living areas and laminate flooring in bedrooms. Nice open living and dining area from kitchen. Kitchen has been remodeled with stainless appliances and granite and 42 inch cabinets. Separate laundry with extra storage. Nice size master bedroom and remodeled bathrooms. Completely fenced in yard with nice patio area close to A schools shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11447 ANAMOREE LN have any available units?
11447 ANAMOREE LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11447 ANAMOREE LN have?
Some of 11447 ANAMOREE LN's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11447 ANAMOREE LN currently offering any rent specials?
11447 ANAMOREE LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11447 ANAMOREE LN pet-friendly?
No, 11447 ANAMOREE LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11447 ANAMOREE LN offer parking?
Yes, 11447 ANAMOREE LN offers parking.
Does 11447 ANAMOREE LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11447 ANAMOREE LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11447 ANAMOREE LN have a pool?
No, 11447 ANAMOREE LN does not have a pool.
Does 11447 ANAMOREE LN have accessible units?
No, 11447 ANAMOREE LN does not have accessible units.
Does 11447 ANAMOREE LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11447 ANAMOREE LN has units with dishwashers.
