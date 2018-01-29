11447 ANAMOREE LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Nice 4/2 Brick home on corner lot in sought after Mandarin area. Home has tile throughout living areas and laminate flooring in bedrooms. Nice open living and dining area from kitchen. Kitchen has been remodeled with stainless appliances and granite and 42 inch cabinets. Separate laundry with extra storage. Nice size master bedroom and remodeled bathrooms. Completely fenced in yard with nice patio area close to A schools shopping and restaurants.