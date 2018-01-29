Nice 4/2 Brick home on corner lot in sought after Mandarin area. Home has tile throughout living areas and laminate flooring in bedrooms. Nice open living and dining area from kitchen. Kitchen has been remodeled with stainless appliances and granite and 42 inch cabinets. Separate laundry with extra storage. Nice size master bedroom and remodeled bathrooms. Completely fenced in yard with nice patio area close to A schools shopping and restaurants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11447 ANAMOREE LN have any available units?
11447 ANAMOREE LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.