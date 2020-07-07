11410 Ivan Lakes Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful home is clean and ready for move-in! The gorgeous open-concept floor plan allows you to move from room to room with ease and comfort. Relax and put your feet up in the spacious living room with its raised ceilings and large windows, or cook up some delicious meals in the gourmet eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space for storing your prized secret recipes. Head to the master bedroom and enjoy some well-deserved R&R with a blissful soak in the master bath complete with garden tub and separate shower. Create some unforgettable memories with friends and family this summer in your own private fenced backyard! Schedule your private showing today before someone else moves into your new home sweet home!