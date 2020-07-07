All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 11410 Ivan Lakes Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
11410 Ivan Lakes Ct
Last updated November 18 2019 at 7:06 PM

11410 Ivan Lakes Ct

11410 Ivan Lakes Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11410 Ivan Lakes Court, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Jacksonville Farms-Terrace

Amenities

pet friendly
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful home is clean and ready for move-in! The gorgeous open-concept floor plan allows you to move from room to room with ease and comfort. Relax and put your feet up in the spacious living room with its raised ceilings and large windows, or cook up some delicious meals in the gourmet eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space for storing your prized secret recipes. Head to the master bedroom and enjoy some well-deserved R&R with a blissful soak in the master bath complete with garden tub and separate shower. Create some unforgettable memories with friends and family this summer in your own private fenced backyard! Schedule your private showing today before someone else moves into your new home sweet home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11410 Ivan Lakes Ct have any available units?
11410 Ivan Lakes Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 11410 Ivan Lakes Ct currently offering any rent specials?
11410 Ivan Lakes Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11410 Ivan Lakes Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 11410 Ivan Lakes Ct is pet friendly.
Does 11410 Ivan Lakes Ct offer parking?
No, 11410 Ivan Lakes Ct does not offer parking.
Does 11410 Ivan Lakes Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11410 Ivan Lakes Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11410 Ivan Lakes Ct have a pool?
No, 11410 Ivan Lakes Ct does not have a pool.
Does 11410 Ivan Lakes Ct have accessible units?
No, 11410 Ivan Lakes Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 11410 Ivan Lakes Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 11410 Ivan Lakes Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11410 Ivan Lakes Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 11410 Ivan Lakes Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broxton Bay
12900 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Fusion
8283 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Bainbridge Town Center East
5000 Kernan Boulevard South
Jacksonville, FL 32224
The Canopy at Belfort Park
7750 Belfort Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Westwood Apartments
1171 Lane Ave S
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Sorrel Luxury Apartments
12001 Abess Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Plantation
7061 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Columns
333 Laurina St
Jacksonville, FL 32216

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia