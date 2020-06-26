1107 TALBOT AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

MURRAY HILL HOUSE FOR RENT: From Five Points, Park St west, right on Edgewood Ave, left on Trask St, right on Talbot, to house on the right. 2013 custom Craftsman Bungalow 3 BR, 2BA, kitchen (R/R/DW/MW), living room, dining room, tile, carpet and hardwood flooring, fireplace, built-in bookcases, washer/dryer (included as-is), small back porch deck off kitchen, large fenced backyard, 1car garage, 1380 sqft, sec dep $1625, 1yr lease, may consider pets, non-smoking. [AT pm mg] available 7/1/2019