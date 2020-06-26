All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1107 TALBOT AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1107 TALBOT AVE
Last updated June 9 2019 at 10:27 AM

1107 TALBOT AVE

1107 Talbot Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1107 Talbot Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
MURRAY HILL HOUSE FOR RENT: From Five Points, Park St west, right on Edgewood Ave, left on Trask St, right on Talbot, to house on the right. 2013 custom Craftsman Bungalow 3 BR, 2BA, kitchen (R/R/DW/MW), living room, dining room, tile, carpet and hardwood flooring, fireplace, built-in bookcases, washer/dryer (included as-is), small back porch deck off kitchen, large fenced backyard, 1car garage, 1380 sqft, sec dep $1625, 1yr lease, may consider pets, non-smoking. [AT pm mg] available 7/1/2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1107 TALBOT AVE have any available units?
1107 TALBOT AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1107 TALBOT AVE have?
Some of 1107 TALBOT AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1107 TALBOT AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1107 TALBOT AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1107 TALBOT AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1107 TALBOT AVE is pet friendly.
Does 1107 TALBOT AVE offer parking?
Yes, 1107 TALBOT AVE offers parking.
Does 1107 TALBOT AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1107 TALBOT AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1107 TALBOT AVE have a pool?
No, 1107 TALBOT AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1107 TALBOT AVE have accessible units?
No, 1107 TALBOT AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1107 TALBOT AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1107 TALBOT AVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Remo
843 Alderman Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Fusion
8283 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Canopy at Belfort Park
7750 Belfort Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Summerwind Apartments
5262 Timuquana Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Mandarin Bay
9047 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Columns
333 Laurina St
Jacksonville, FL 32216

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia