Last updated December 30 2019 at 2:50 PM

11034 ENGLENOOK DR

11034 Englenook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11034 Englenook Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
*********AVAILABLE 1/2/2020********Located on quiet cul-de-sac in Sutton Lakes. Spacious open floor plan with 4 bedrooms/2 full bathrooms, living room, dining room, family room & breakfast nook. Master suite includes walk in closet and double sink vanity. New stainless appliances & granite counter tops in recently renovated kitchen. Natural gas stove and water heater! Tile & wood floors throughout. Large fenced backyard, screened lanai, sprinkler system, water softener & reverse osmosis water purification system. Wi-fi controlled nest doorbell, nest thermostat, and sprinkler system that can be accessed from smart phone. Recently painted inside and outside! Location is close to Mayport military base, Town Center, shopping, parks, beaches and highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11034 ENGLENOOK DR have any available units?
11034 ENGLENOOK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11034 ENGLENOOK DR have?
Some of 11034 ENGLENOOK DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11034 ENGLENOOK DR currently offering any rent specials?
11034 ENGLENOOK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11034 ENGLENOOK DR pet-friendly?
No, 11034 ENGLENOOK DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11034 ENGLENOOK DR offer parking?
Yes, 11034 ENGLENOOK DR offers parking.
Does 11034 ENGLENOOK DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11034 ENGLENOOK DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11034 ENGLENOOK DR have a pool?
No, 11034 ENGLENOOK DR does not have a pool.
Does 11034 ENGLENOOK DR have accessible units?
No, 11034 ENGLENOOK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 11034 ENGLENOOK DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11034 ENGLENOOK DR has units with dishwashers.

