11034 ENGLENOOK DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

*********AVAILABLE 1/2/2020********Located on quiet cul-de-sac in Sutton Lakes. Spacious open floor plan with 4 bedrooms/2 full bathrooms, living room, dining room, family room & breakfast nook. Master suite includes walk in closet and double sink vanity. New stainless appliances & granite counter tops in recently renovated kitchen. Natural gas stove and water heater! Tile & wood floors throughout. Large fenced backyard, screened lanai, sprinkler system, water softener & reverse osmosis water purification system. Wi-fi controlled nest doorbell, nest thermostat, and sprinkler system that can be accessed from smart phone. Recently painted inside and outside! Location is close to Mayport military base, Town Center, shopping, parks, beaches and highways.