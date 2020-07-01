All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated December 14 2019 at 4:10 AM

11010 CASTLEMAIN CIR E

11010 Castlemain Circle East · No Longer Available
Location

11010 Castlemain Circle East, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood

Amenities

garage
pool
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, townhome with attached 2 car garage! Downstairs is tile throughout! Beautiful water view from screen lanai!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11010 CASTLEMAIN CIR E have any available units?
11010 CASTLEMAIN CIR E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11010 CASTLEMAIN CIR E have?
Some of 11010 CASTLEMAIN CIR E's amenities include garage, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11010 CASTLEMAIN CIR E currently offering any rent specials?
11010 CASTLEMAIN CIR E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11010 CASTLEMAIN CIR E pet-friendly?
No, 11010 CASTLEMAIN CIR E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11010 CASTLEMAIN CIR E offer parking?
Yes, 11010 CASTLEMAIN CIR E offers parking.
Does 11010 CASTLEMAIN CIR E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11010 CASTLEMAIN CIR E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11010 CASTLEMAIN CIR E have a pool?
Yes, 11010 CASTLEMAIN CIR E has a pool.
Does 11010 CASTLEMAIN CIR E have accessible units?
No, 11010 CASTLEMAIN CIR E does not have accessible units.
Does 11010 CASTLEMAIN CIR E have units with dishwashers?
No, 11010 CASTLEMAIN CIR E does not have units with dishwashers.

