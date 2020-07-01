Rent Calculator
Last updated December 14 2019 at 4:10 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11010 CASTLEMAIN CIR E
11010 Castlemain Circle East
·
No Longer Available
Location
11010 Castlemain Circle East, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood
Amenities
garage
pool
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, townhome with attached 2 car garage! Downstairs is tile throughout! Beautiful water view from screen lanai!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11010 CASTLEMAIN CIR E have any available units?
11010 CASTLEMAIN CIR E doesn't have any available units at this time.
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11010 CASTLEMAIN CIR E have?
Some of 11010 CASTLEMAIN CIR E's amenities include garage, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11010 CASTLEMAIN CIR E currently offering any rent specials?
11010 CASTLEMAIN CIR E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11010 CASTLEMAIN CIR E pet-friendly?
No, 11010 CASTLEMAIN CIR E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 11010 CASTLEMAIN CIR E offer parking?
Yes, 11010 CASTLEMAIN CIR E offers parking.
Does 11010 CASTLEMAIN CIR E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11010 CASTLEMAIN CIR E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11010 CASTLEMAIN CIR E have a pool?
Yes, 11010 CASTLEMAIN CIR E has a pool.
Does 11010 CASTLEMAIN CIR E have accessible units?
No, 11010 CASTLEMAIN CIR E does not have accessible units.
Does 11010 CASTLEMAIN CIR E have units with dishwashers?
No, 11010 CASTLEMAIN CIR E does not have units with dishwashers.
