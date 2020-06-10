1098 Woodstock Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Newly renovated very spacious 3BR 2BA in a quiet neighborhood!!! This home is basically brand new. The flooring has been replaced with new carpet and a very nice vinyl plank. All of the plumbing has been updated and the bathrooms have been redone with tile. Completely new kitchen with appliances. The yard is very spacious and fully fenced in. There is plenty of room here for your family and the neighbors are great! Pets considered with non-refundable deposit.



REQUIREMENTS: 7 YEARS NO FELONIES OR EVICTIONS. INCOME MUST BE ATLEAST 2.5 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT.



Rent-$1,050

Deposit-$1,050



