1098 Woodstock Avenue

1098 Woodstock Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1098 Woodstock Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Woodstock

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Newly renovated very spacious 3BR 2BA in a quiet neighborhood!!! This home is basically brand new. The flooring has been replaced with new carpet and a very nice vinyl plank. All of the plumbing has been updated and the bathrooms have been redone with tile. Completely new kitchen with appliances. The yard is very spacious and fully fenced in. There is plenty of room here for your family and the neighbors are great! Pets considered with non-refundable deposit.

REQUIREMENTS: 7 YEARS NO FELONIES OR EVICTIONS. INCOME MUST BE ATLEAST 2.5 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT.

Rent-$1,050
Deposit-$1,050

Please visit our website to apply. www.Rentingjax.com

Call (904) 337-4896 for instant showings

Seasoned Landlord Tour Property: This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit. Please be aware of scams. Do not send money to anyone who is not Locklear Realty & Property Management. Our showings system works through our own portal and is secure.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1098 Woodstock Avenue have any available units?
1098 Woodstock Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1098 Woodstock Avenue have?
Some of 1098 Woodstock Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1098 Woodstock Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1098 Woodstock Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1098 Woodstock Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1098 Woodstock Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1098 Woodstock Avenue offer parking?
No, 1098 Woodstock Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1098 Woodstock Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1098 Woodstock Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1098 Woodstock Avenue have a pool?
No, 1098 Woodstock Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1098 Woodstock Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1098 Woodstock Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1098 Woodstock Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1098 Woodstock Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

