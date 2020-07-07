All apartments in Jacksonville
10829 Cheatham Trail

10829 Cheatham Trl · No Longer Available
Location

10829 Cheatham Trl, Jacksonville, FL 32223
Mandarin

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully redone sprawling ranch style home available now. Walk in to see a unique atrium in the middle of the home. Venture into the large living/dining room combination or the family room to gather with friends. The kitchen has been completely remodeled with stainless steel appliances, new cabinets and countertops. The home has new flooring throughout with plenty of storage and updated bathrooms! The backyard is fenced in for privacy. Non-aggressive pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis. Call Nina at 904-862-2200 ext 104 to schedule a showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10829 Cheatham Trail have any available units?
10829 Cheatham Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 10829 Cheatham Trail currently offering any rent specials?
10829 Cheatham Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10829 Cheatham Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 10829 Cheatham Trail is pet friendly.
Does 10829 Cheatham Trail offer parking?
No, 10829 Cheatham Trail does not offer parking.
Does 10829 Cheatham Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10829 Cheatham Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10829 Cheatham Trail have a pool?
No, 10829 Cheatham Trail does not have a pool.
Does 10829 Cheatham Trail have accessible units?
No, 10829 Cheatham Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 10829 Cheatham Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 10829 Cheatham Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10829 Cheatham Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 10829 Cheatham Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
