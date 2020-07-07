10829 Cheatham Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully redone sprawling ranch style home available now. Walk in to see a unique atrium in the middle of the home. Venture into the large living/dining room combination or the family room to gather with friends. The kitchen has been completely remodeled with stainless steel appliances, new cabinets and countertops. The home has new flooring throughout with plenty of storage and updated bathrooms! The backyard is fenced in for privacy. Non-aggressive pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis. Call Nina at 904-862-2200 ext 104 to schedule a showing today.