All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 10804 STANTON HILLS DR E.
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
10804 STANTON HILLS DR E
Last updated October 15 2019 at 3:50 PM
1 of 5
10804 STANTON HILLS DR E
10804 Stanton Hills Drive East
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
10804 Stanton Hills Drive East, Jacksonville, FL 32222
Chimney Lakes
Amenities
patio / balcony
pool
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Three bedroom home with formal living, dining and gathering/family room. Covered patio in the back makes great for entertaining family and friends. Community pool available.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10804 STANTON HILLS DR E have any available units?
10804 STANTON HILLS DR E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10804 STANTON HILLS DR E have?
Some of 10804 STANTON HILLS DR E's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10804 STANTON HILLS DR E currently offering any rent specials?
10804 STANTON HILLS DR E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10804 STANTON HILLS DR E pet-friendly?
No, 10804 STANTON HILLS DR E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 10804 STANTON HILLS DR E offer parking?
No, 10804 STANTON HILLS DR E does not offer parking.
Does 10804 STANTON HILLS DR E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10804 STANTON HILLS DR E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10804 STANTON HILLS DR E have a pool?
Yes, 10804 STANTON HILLS DR E has a pool.
Does 10804 STANTON HILLS DR E have accessible units?
No, 10804 STANTON HILLS DR E does not have accessible units.
Does 10804 STANTON HILLS DR E have units with dishwashers?
No, 10804 STANTON HILLS DR E does not have units with dishwashers.
