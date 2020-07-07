10648 Coleman Road

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

•2 bedroom/2.5 bathroom townhome

•Laminate flooring in living area

•Wood burning fireplace in living area

*Kitchen has all appliances, kitchen window and breakfast bar

•Half bathroom downstairs

•Each bedroom upstairs has it's own bathroom

•Washer/dryer c connections in storage closet

•Fenced backyard



NOTE:

○○ Security deposit amount may vary

○○○ Pets allowed with owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,025, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,025, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.