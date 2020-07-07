All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10648 Coleman Road

10648 Coleman Road · No Longer Available
Location

10648 Coleman Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Mandarin Station-Losco

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
•2 bedroom/2.5 bathroom townhome
•Laminate flooring in living area
•Wood burning fireplace in living area
*Kitchen has all appliances, kitchen window and breakfast bar
•Half bathroom downstairs
•Each bedroom upstairs has it's own bathroom
•Washer/dryer c connections in storage closet
•Fenced backyard

NOTE:
○○ Security deposit amount may vary
○○○ Pets allowed with owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,025, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,025, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10648 Coleman Road have any available units?
10648 Coleman Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 10648 Coleman Road currently offering any rent specials?
10648 Coleman Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10648 Coleman Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 10648 Coleman Road is pet friendly.
Does 10648 Coleman Road offer parking?
No, 10648 Coleman Road does not offer parking.
Does 10648 Coleman Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10648 Coleman Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10648 Coleman Road have a pool?
No, 10648 Coleman Road does not have a pool.
Does 10648 Coleman Road have accessible units?
No, 10648 Coleman Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10648 Coleman Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 10648 Coleman Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10648 Coleman Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 10648 Coleman Road does not have units with air conditioning.

