10648 Coleman Road

Amenities
•2 bedroom/2.5 bathroom townhome
•Laminate flooring in living area
•Wood burning fireplace in living area
*Kitchen has all appliances, kitchen window and breakfast bar
•Half bathroom downstairs
•Each bedroom upstairs has it's own bathroom
•Washer/dryer c connections in storage closet
•Fenced backyard
NOTE:
○○ Security deposit amount may vary
○○○ Pets allowed with owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,025, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,025, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.