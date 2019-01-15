1061 Halifax Rd

Amenities

Spacious 3 bedroom ranch style Jacksonville home available for immediate move in! With 1,250 square feet of living space this single family rental offers the space you have been searching for to guarantee that your entire household can live comfortably. The 1 car attached garage offers convenient parking and extra storage to help you maintain a clutter free life. Take advantage of the large fenced backyard offering a green space for pets and friends of all ages to enjoy some fun in the sun. You do not want to let this one pass you by, schedule your private showing today!