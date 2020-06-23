10446 SMOKE HOUSE BLVD

Amenities

90 day min. during season Jan. to April or annual. Relax enjoy your vacation in one of a the finest golf course communities in Southwest Florida. Heritage Bay offers an extordinary lifestyle that combines golf, tennis, fitness and full calendar of social events. Keep your days and nights busy with activity or simple relax and soak in the amazing lake, golf and preserve views. Take advantage of the 27 hole championship golf course designed by Paul Azinger and Gordon Lewis; five sets of tees on hand-mowed Tifeagle grass greens with wide and rolling fairways set amongst acres of natural preserves and crystal blue lakes. The course is complete with an aqua driving range and pro-shop. Other amenities include 7 lighted, manicured Har-Tru tennis courts with grand standing seating for tournament play, fitness center, clubhouse, restaurant, resort style pool and spa, and tiki bar. Beautifully furnished former model home is elegant and has all conveniences of being at home. Stainless Steel appliances, fine lines, fully equipped kitchen, flat screen TVs, Wi-Fi basic cable and more.