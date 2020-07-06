10434 Seal Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This charming home with 4 bedrooms and two baths has a lovely foyer that leads you to an open family room and spacious kitchen w/ loads of cabinet & counter top space, stainless steel appliance and large pantry. The master suite boast a large walk in closet and private bath with double sinks. Other amenities include sprinkler system, ceiling fans in all rooms, garage door opener with remotes, carpet in bedrooms. No water are sewer bill. You'll also love a centrally located laundry room.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.