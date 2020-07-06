All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 19 2020 at 9:16 PM

10434 Seal Road

10434 Seal Road · No Longer Available
Location

10434 Seal Road, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Atlantic Boulevard Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This charming home with 4 bedrooms and two baths has a lovely foyer that leads you to an open family room and spacious kitchen w/ loads of cabinet & counter top space, stainless steel appliance and large pantry. The master suite boast a large walk in closet and private bath with double sinks. Other amenities include sprinkler system, ceiling fans in all rooms, garage door opener with remotes, carpet in bedrooms. No water are sewer bill. You'll also love a centrally located laundry room.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10434 Seal Road have any available units?
10434 Seal Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10434 Seal Road have?
Some of 10434 Seal Road's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10434 Seal Road currently offering any rent specials?
10434 Seal Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10434 Seal Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 10434 Seal Road is pet friendly.
Does 10434 Seal Road offer parking?
Yes, 10434 Seal Road offers parking.
Does 10434 Seal Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10434 Seal Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10434 Seal Road have a pool?
No, 10434 Seal Road does not have a pool.
Does 10434 Seal Road have accessible units?
No, 10434 Seal Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10434 Seal Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 10434 Seal Road does not have units with dishwashers.

