All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1042 ALMEDA ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1042 ALMEDA ST
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:18 PM

1042 ALMEDA ST

1042 Almeda Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1042 Almeda Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Robinson

Amenities

parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This 1 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please call or email to schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1042 ALMEDA ST have any available units?
1042 ALMEDA ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1042 ALMEDA ST currently offering any rent specials?
1042 ALMEDA ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1042 ALMEDA ST pet-friendly?
No, 1042 ALMEDA ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1042 ALMEDA ST offer parking?
Yes, 1042 ALMEDA ST offers parking.
Does 1042 ALMEDA ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1042 ALMEDA ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1042 ALMEDA ST have a pool?
No, 1042 ALMEDA ST does not have a pool.
Does 1042 ALMEDA ST have accessible units?
No, 1042 ALMEDA ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1042 ALMEDA ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1042 ALMEDA ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1042 ALMEDA ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1042 ALMEDA ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fusion
8283 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Integra River Run
14050 Integra Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Sola
8074 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Southside Villas
8745 Palm Breeze Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32233
Laurel Pointe Apartments
3000 Coronet Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32207

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia