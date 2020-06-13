Rent Calculator
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:30 AM
10200 Belle Rive Blvd
10200 Belle Rive Boulevard
No Longer Available
Location
10200 Belle Rive Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Well kept Condo. This second floor one bedroom and bath condo has new carpet, fresh paint and a screened in porch. One small pet allowed with fee.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10200 Belle Rive Blvd have any available units?
10200 Belle Rive Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 10200 Belle Rive Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
10200 Belle Rive Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10200 Belle Rive Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 10200 Belle Rive Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 10200 Belle Rive Blvd offer parking?
No, 10200 Belle Rive Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 10200 Belle Rive Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10200 Belle Rive Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10200 Belle Rive Blvd have a pool?
No, 10200 Belle Rive Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 10200 Belle Rive Blvd have accessible units?
No, 10200 Belle Rive Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 10200 Belle Rive Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 10200 Belle Rive Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10200 Belle Rive Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 10200 Belle Rive Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
