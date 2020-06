Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Available for October 1st Move in - Recently Remodeled kitchen,This home is very spacious and has a master suite w/ large walk-in closet, family room w/ fireplace, porch and fenced back yard. Attached two car garage this home is in an Awesome Location!Convenient to Mayport via the Wonderwood Expressway, easy access to downtown via the Arlington Expressway and very close to 9A. Tenant occupied - Do Not Disturb/ 24 hour notice required to show.